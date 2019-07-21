PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified a 14-year-old girl killed in a crash near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road early Sunday morning.
She has been identified as Ella Thomas.
According to firefighter Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department, a car and a garbage truck crashed into one another at around 4:40 a.m.
[WATCH: Witness account of dump truck crash that kills teen in Glendale]
Police say a Hyundai was traveling southbound on 51st Avenue and entered the intersection at Thunderbird Road on a red light.
The driver collided with an eastbound garbage truck which was proceeding through the intersection on a green light, according to police.
After the initial impact, the two vehicles became entangled and skidded eastbound, where they struck two large trees.
As the two vehicles finally came to a stop, the garbage truck had tipped over on top of the Hyundai.
Ella was a passenger in the Hyundai. She died at the scene.
The 16-year-old driver of the Hyundai remains in stable condition.
Two other teen passengers in the Hyundai were also injured.
The 50-year-old man who drove the garbage truck is expected to survive his injuries.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash. But speed and failure to yield "may be contributing factors to this collision," according to police.
A candlelight vigil has been organized to support Ella's family.
It is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Friends of Ella's family have also created a meal train for the family. More information can be found on Facebook.
