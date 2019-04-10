Three major Phoenix freeways at the Mini-Stack interchange have reopened in Phoenix Wednesday morning after a police incident.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three major Phoenix freeways at the Mini-Stack interchange have reopened in Phoenix Wednesday morning after police investigated a suspicious package in the area.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety had closed the following freeways at the Mini-Stack:

• Westbound Interstate 10

• Southbound State Route 51

• Westbound Loop 202 

The freeways were closed for nearly an hour while police investigated a suspicious package near I-10 at 16th Street but have since reopened.

DPS's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded and determined that the item was not a threat. 

Significant traffic delays ares still expected as traffic begins flowing again. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

(3) comments

sillyrabbit
sillyrabbit

DPS tweet at 8:58 a.m. - "All freeways are now open in the vicinity of interstate 10 and 16th street." https://twitter.com/Arizona_DPS/status/1116007525113946112

Report Add Reply
Jim B
Jim B

F..k DPS

Report Add Reply
Jim B
Jim B

Police activity? What the heck is going on...some facts PLEASE!!!!! Have never seen a state like AZ that loves to shut down highways left & right.

Report Add Reply

