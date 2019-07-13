PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in critical condition at a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 at 75th Avenue in Phoenix, the Phoenix Fire Department reported.
Initial reports of the accident say it is a six-vehicle crash with one vehicle heavily damaged, Capt. Kenny Overton of the Phoenix Fire Department said.
Three victims of the crash needed medical treatment. While two of the victims have minor injuries, one was seriously hurt. The victim in critical condition was taken to a hospital.
The two victims with minor injuries refused medical attention, Overton said.
Tolleson Fire Department was on the scene assisting Phoenix FD.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
I-10 at 75th Avenue briefly closed due to the crash.
UPDATE: I-10 EB has reopened at 75th Avenue following a crash. I-10 EB remains closed at 67th Avenue due to the planned construction closure. https://t.co/zs3tnZAl94— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 14, 2019
