PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash linked to street racing left three people hurt in Phoenix early Monday morning.
The two cars involved in the crash appeared to have been racing down Buckeye Road near 35th Avenue. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department said that one of the vehicles failed to stop at a red light at the intersection.
The problem with street racing is not new in the west Valley. The Glendale Police Department is now reactivating its street racing task force to stop Sunday night street takeovers. The department has also taken to social media to warn and post mug shots of suspected street racers. They're hoping the task force can slow or stop street racing activity.
This crash happened in Phoenix and not Glendale but police say that racers can jump cities when they think law enforcement is closing in. Fortune said the injuries to the three people involved were not life-threatening.
Glendale police say in the last five Sundays, they have made 53 arrests, 163 violations and have towed 25 vehicles.
#Traffic #Enforcement #SundayFunday #StreetRacers We will be enforcing traffic laws to keep our community safe for the foreseeable future. Totals from the past 5 Sundays: 53 arrests, issued 163 violations, & towed 25 vehicles! #NotSoFastAndFurious #EverythingIDoIDoItForYou pic.twitter.com/sgc88h8Ncu— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) August 30, 2020