The northbound lanes of I-17 are closed after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down Saturday night after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle.

[WATCH: One person killed in crash on I-17 in Phoenix]

The incident occurred near the Glendale Avenue exit, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said that all northbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being rerouted.

No other details have been released at this time. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you