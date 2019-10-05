PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down Saturday night after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The incident occurred near the Glendale Avenue exit, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS said that all northbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being rerouted.
No other details have been released at this time.
