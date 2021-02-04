PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning.
Early reports are that a person was hit and killed but it's not clear what that person was doing on the freeway.
DPS says the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue just after 4 a.m. All traffic was being forced off the freeway at 67th Avenue. Drivers were able to get back on I-10 at the next on-ramp. DPS had also closed the transition ramps from Loop 202 to I-10 because of this crash.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said everything reopened at about 7:30 a.m., but the damage was done.
"It is the busiest stretch of freeway in the entire Valley freeway system," Phoenix traffic expert Gina Maravilla said. While most of the morning rush hour flows on the eastbound side of the freeway, the wreck and closure caused significant and growing backups all the way to Interstate 17.
Maravilla suggested drivers plan to get off the freeway at 35th Avenue and use either McDowell or Thomas roads to the north or Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road to the south to get to 75th Avenue or 83rd Avenue to get back on I-10.
DPS has not released any information about the crash.
Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family for the latest developments on this story.