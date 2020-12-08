SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person was hit and killed by a car on the SR 587 at Hunt Highway near Sun Lakes early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at about 2 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the SR 587 will be closed in both directions between Hunt Highway and I-10 for several hours.
The Gila River Police Department said it's not clear why the person was walking on the highway, but that the driver stayed on scene. It is not clear whether speed or impairment played a part in the crash.
No other details have been released.
