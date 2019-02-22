PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people were struck by an "unknown number of vehicles," sending them to the hospital with serious injuries in Phoenix early Friday morning.
Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said four adults, two men and two women, were struck at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:30 a.m.
[MORE: Check out traffic conditions]
He said an unknown number of vehicles struck them.
Firefighters located the four victims injured in the roadway at various locations.
McDade said three of the victims, two men and one woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
The fourth victim, a woman, was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
The Phoenix Police Department is actively investigating the crash. Eastbound lanes of Camelback Road will be closed between Seventh and Eleventh avenues.
Valley Metro said the light rail service at Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road will be closed while police investigate. The light rail will still operate but not stop at station.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest details
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.