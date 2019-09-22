It happened Sunday morning on Higley and Williamsfield roads, the Gilbert Fire Department said at about 7:30 a.m.

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in serious condition after a crash occurred in Gilbert involving 15 people.

[WATCH: Fifteen people involved in Gilbert crash that sends 1 to hospital]

It happened on Higley and Williamsfield roads, the Gilbert Fire Department said at about 7:30 a.m.

[CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]

There were about five vehicles involved in the crash. 

No details have been released on what caused the crash.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you