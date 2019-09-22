GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in serious condition after a crash occurred in Gilbert involving 15 people.
[WATCH: Fifteen people involved in Gilbert crash that sends 1 to hospital]
It happened on Higley and Williamsfield roads, the Gilbert Fire Department said at about 7:30 a.m.
[CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]
There were about five vehicles involved in the crash.
No details have been released on what caused the crash.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
Gilbert Fire & Rescue crews are at Higley & Williamsfield Rds for a Major Motor Vehicle Accident with 15 people involved. 1 person in serious condition already being transported to the hospital. Please avoid the area.— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) September 22, 2019