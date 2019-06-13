PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Five people were hurt in a serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix Thursday night.
Two vehicles crashed and rolled over shortly before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of SR 51 near Indian School Road.
Three women, ages 23, 34 and 39, and a 60-year-old man were taken to local hospitals. A fifth patient was also taken to the hospital by a family member, but that person’s gender is unclear.
The extent of their injuries is not known.
The southbound lanes of SR 51 are shut down while the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigates the cause of the crash.
SR 51 SB near Highland: Left and center lanes closed by a multi-vehicle crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/dZd7etEqVP— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 14, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.