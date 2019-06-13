Phoenix fire officials say two vehicles rolled over in the southbound lanes of the 51, just north of Indian School Rd.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Five people were hurt in a serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix Thursday night.

Two vehicles crashed and rolled over shortly before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of SR 51 near Indian School Road.

Three women, ages 23, 34 and 39, and a 60-year-old man were taken to local hospitals. A fifth patient was also taken to the hospital by a family member, but that person’s gender is unclear. 

The extent of their injuries is not known.

The southbound lanes of SR 51 are shut down while the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigates the cause of the crash.

 

