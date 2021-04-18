PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed late Saturday evening near the I-17 and Bell Road.
The Department of Public Safety (DPS) says around 9:30 p.m., they received reports of a pedestrian walking near the Gore Area of the I-17 northbound Bell Road on-ramp. A short time after, they were hit by a car.
DPS says the pedestrian didn't survive the crash and died on scene. The crash didn't affect the main highway.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the troopers. DPS says that impairment was not a factor in the crash.
The next of kin is being notified and DPS will have an update at a later time.