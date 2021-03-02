MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a street sweeper on the US 60 westbound near Dobson Road.
Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kameron Lee says it happened just after 5 a.m. when the pedestrian ran onto the highway in front of the street sweeper.
The right lane of the US 60 westbound will remain closed as DPS continues to investigate.
NOW: US 60 westbound is backed up near Mesa Drive because of a crash near Dobson. The right lane is closed at Dobson after a crash. #mesa #phoenix #chandler #aztraffic #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/kHnR3CrtSL— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 2, 2021
Arizona Department of Transportation says to expect delays if heading in the area.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.