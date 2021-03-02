Deadly pedestrian crash on the US-60 and Dobson
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a street sweeper on the US 60 westbound near Dobson Road. 

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kameron Lee says it happened just after 5 a.m. when the pedestrian ran onto the highway in front of the street sweeper. 

The right lane of the US 60 westbound will remain closed as DPS continues to investigate. 

Arizona Department of Transportation says to expect delays if heading in the area. 

