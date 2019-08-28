PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash that sent one person to the hospital is under investigation, police say.
According to Phoenix Police, a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday evening at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Camelback Road, near Black Canyon Highway.
The pedestrian was seriously injured.
The circumstances of the crash weren't immediately available, but the driver remained on the scene, according to Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department.
Cox added that the intersection of 27th Avenue and Camelback Road is closed due to the investigation. The closure is expected to last several hours.
Investigators are working to piece together the moments leading up to the wreck. They also are trying to determine if impairment might have been a factor.
