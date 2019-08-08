PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while crossing a Phoenix street early Thursday morning.
The crash closed 51st Avenue at Campbell Avenue around 2:30 a.m. It reopened around 7 a.m.
Police initially said the victim had died, but later corrected their information, telling Arizona's Family that he is in critical condition.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the man, whose name has not been released, was walking east across 51st Avenue "in the middle of the intersection" when a Honda Civic hit him.
The driver, a 22-year-old woman, stopped and stayed at the scene as required by law.
"She was evaluated and she showed no signs of impairment," Detective Luis Samudio said Thursday afternoon.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for developments.
(2) comments
I see this all the time. If you’re going to jaywalk and be stupid, make sure there aren’t any cars coming! I was wondering what was happening this morning right there.
Attention everyone , the above people were assighned a lifetime here in this world - God help us all . [censored]
