PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed late Saturday night on the I-17 near Bell Road in north Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said they received reports of a pedestrian walking near the gore area of northbound I-17 at the Bell Road on-ramp at around 9:30 p.m. A short time after, that person was hit by a car. They were pronounced dead on scene. DPS said the crash didn't affect traffic on the main highway.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the troopers. DPS said impairment was not a factor in the crash. No names have been released.