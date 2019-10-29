GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV in Glendale on Tuesday night.
Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.
According to police, the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the road when an SUV that was heading west on Camelback hit the victim.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but later passed away, Glendale police said.
The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene. Police do not believe impairment was a factor.