PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver who left a woman seriously hurt in Phoenix Wednesday night.
Police say a 36-year-old woman was crossing mid-block near Central and Southern avenues around 11:49 p.m. when she was struck by a northbound 2006 Range Rover.
She was allegedly not in a crosswalk. Fire personnel took her to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the Range Rover paused briefly before continuing northbound.
Officers later located the Range Rover abandoned in a parking lot nearby.
Police say there was no license plate on the SUV.
Central Avenue was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.