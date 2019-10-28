PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and two kids were taken to a hospital after they were hurt in a crash early Monday morning at a Phoenix intersection.
According to fire officials, crews responded to the crash at 30th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m.
Police said a driver didn't stop at a red light while going east on Thunderbird and crashed into another vehicle turning from 30th Avenue.
Four people were treated at the scene by paramedics.
Fire officials say three of them, two kids and a woman, were seriously hurt and taken to a hospital. The fourth person refused transport.
The red-light runner ran from the scene and hasn't been found, police said.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
Thunderbird Road was closed in both directions near the intersection while they investigate the collision.