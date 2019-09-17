43rd Ave/Dunlap

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after she was struck while crossing mid-block in Phoenix Monday night.

The crash happened on 43rd Avenue south of Dunlap Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Police say a woman was crossing 43rd Avenue mid-block when she was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further details were released.

 

