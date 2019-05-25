PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died and eight other people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash near Seventh Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, nine people were injured in the crash that happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday.
[VIDEO: Multiple people injured after crash involving 6 vehicles in Phoenix]
Phoenix police say a 21-year-old woman driving a Volkswagen Passat was at the intersection when she failed to stop. While turning eastbound, the Passat crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic and then collided with a Chevrolet Impala. The Chevy Impala then struck a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Capt. Kenny Overton said the people involved range in age from 16 to 30 years old. Seven people were inside the first vehicle, while two others were in the two other vehicles each.
One person was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. At 8 a.m., Phoenix police said that person has died. That person has been identified as 21-year-old Jessica Mendoza, who was a passenger in the Passat.
The 21-year-old female driver and two female passengers, ages between 17 and 21 suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say Mendoza was in the back seat with four other passengers. Police believe she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
A 24-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Traffic is restricted in all directions while police investigate.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
🚨 ALERT: Avoid area of 7th Ave & Baseline as @phoenixpolice is investigating a multiple car crash w/several people sent to the hospital. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/dJTcsGxbu6— Arrianee LeBeau (@ArrianeeLeBeau) May 25, 2019
(5) comments
Mas tequila y Corona. Built that wall
Kind of late for the "bar" crowd; and not on a freeway; why were so many vehicles involved at that hour of a Saturday morning; and what were they intoxicated on?
There had to be some serious dumb@ssery going on here. 6 vehicles...on a surface street?
Exacerbated by drunk@ssery and high@ssery. Looking at the age range I don't think any of them were on their way to work.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
