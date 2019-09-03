PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after getting struck by a pickup truck in Phoenix, according to police.
Police said a silver Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound on Indian School Road Tuesday night when it hit two people at 16th Street.
A woman, 49-year-old Dawn Cash, died in the crash. A 55-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators said the driver, an 84-year-old man, stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. Police added speed was not a factor.
The intersection of 16th Street and Indian School Road was shut down in all directions while police investigated the crash. It has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.