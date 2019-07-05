PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the area of Jomax Road and Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, A 23-year-old woman driving a 2005 Subaru was traveling southbound when she crossed the center line and collided head on with a Chevrolet Express Van, driven by a 40-year-old man.
Police say that three people were transported to local hospitals. The drivers of both vehicles sustained critical injuries.
A passenger that was in the Chevrolet Express was treated and released from the hospital.
Police say that impairment does appear to be a factor on the driver of the Subaru.
The victim's identities have not been released at this time.
DUI charges are pending and the crash is still under investigation.
(1) comment
Anouther nyrderer ina car [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.