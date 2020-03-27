PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother and two small children are in the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car crash in Phoenix Friday, police say. It happened around 7 p.m. in the area of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.
The two kids are at Phoenix Children's Hospital. The mother was taken to a local trauma center.
What caused the crash is unknown at this time. Whether speed or impairment was a factor remains undetermined. The collision is currently being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department. Traffic from 59th to 63rd avenues was shut down due to the crash.
