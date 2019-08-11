PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle accident that happened on Olive Avenue at the Loop 101 in Peoria on Sunday night, Peoria PD reported.
One of the vehicles caught on fire, police say. Luckily, civilians helped successfully pull the driver out.
[WATCH: Road closures in Peoria due to serious two-car crash]
Two people went to the hospital. Officials are currently investigating if speed or impairment are factors in the collision.
Due to the accident, the westbound of Olive Avenue is closed between 91st and 93rd avenues. The Northbound 101 Olive exit is restricted.
Stay connected with Arizona's Family for more developments on this story.
