PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a bad crash on Carefree Highway in north Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to police.
The crash happened on Carefree Highway near Interstate 17 around 1 a.m.
Police say the teen boy was driving westbound in a Chevy Silverado at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.
They say he began to rotate between lanes and then rolled in the westbound lanes, causing him to be ejected.
He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say he is suspected of being impaired.
