PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The driver who died in a crash in south Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon may have been speeding, police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Elwood Street, which is north of Broadway Road.
According to police, 24-year-old Salvador Banda Jr. was driving a 1995 Ford Mustang when he slammed into a 1998 Ford Mustang where the driver was turning left.
Banda kept going and hit a 2006 Honda Pilot SUV that was going north on Seventh Avenue.
Banda died at the scene, police said.
The woman who was driving the Pilot was trapped and firefighters had to get her out. Crews said she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they aren't considered life-threatening.
The two people in the 1998 Mustang, a 53-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were not hurt.
Impairment isn't believed to be a factor, police said.
(2) comments
So when will the tax payers have him patched up and Back On The Road Again . [censored]
Unless they can bring the dead back, think it will be ok.
[rolleyes]
