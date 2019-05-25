PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man riding a skateboard has serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Phoenix Friday night.
Phoenix police officials say it happened about 8:00 p.m. near the area of Thomas Road and 63rd Drive.
The 19-year-old man was crossing the roadway on a skateboard when he was hit by a 2006 Volkswagon Jetta that was going westbound.
Witnesses say the man was skateboarding onto the roadway in front of the car.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition, say police.
The driver who hit the skateboarder remained on the scene. Investigators say at this point impaired nor speed were contributing factors to this accident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
