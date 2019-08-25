PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious collision involving a motorcycle occurred in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.
The Phoenix Police Department says the accident happened around 10:00 a.m. in the area of 41st Place and Thunderbird Road.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix PD says a 21-year-old woman named Sara Sloan was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata south on 41st Place, heading to Thunderbird Road.
When she made a left to go east on Thunderbird, a 2005 Honda motorcycle was going west on Thunderbird. According to Thompson, this is when Sloan turned left on Thunderbird without stopping at the stop sign and crashed into the motorcycle.
The 29-year-old motorcyclist is seriously hurt due to the collision, Thompson said.
After evaluating Sloan, investigators believe she was driving while impaired when the accident happened. She was booked in Maricopa County Jail for aggravated assault.
The investigation of this incident continues.
