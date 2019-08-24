PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash with a motorcycle happened in Phoenix on Saturday evening, says police.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department says officers are on the scene of the serious collision on Peoria Avenue, at Interstate 17.
Due to the accident, police say Peoria Avenue is shut down going both directions with restrictions on the I-17 on-and-off ramps.
Whether or not the accident is because of impairment is unknown at this time. Information on the conditions of people involved in the collision is not disclosed.
