SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead after police said a drunk driver ran a red light crashed into another car early Sunday morning.
According to police, the driver was speeding while heading north on Hayden Road approaching Chaparral.
He went through the red light at the intersection and struck a car that was going west, police said.
The victim, identified as 46-year-old Ryan Ralph Thomas, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The drunk driver was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition, according to police.
The intersection was closed but has since reopened.
(1) comment
No names?
