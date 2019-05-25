PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A vehicle collision involving a police officer occurred Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department reported.
According to Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, the police officer was responding to a call when a vehicle turned in front of him and hit him.
The incident happened in Phoenix, near the area of 33rd Street and Peoria Avenue.
As of now, the injuries the officer suffered are not life-threatening.
This investigation is in the early stages.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
