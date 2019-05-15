GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Glendale Police Department reported a crash that occurred between a pickup truck and city bus on Wednesday afternoon.
The driver of the pickup truck rear-ended the city bus around 3 p.m. near the area of 55th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
[RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of pickup truck crashing into city bus in Glendale]
Several bus passengers reported minor injuries. The pickup truck driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
While impairment is ruled out, Glendale police say the pickup driver may have been distracted in some way. Reasons behind the distraction are unknown at this time.
Because a large tow truck is required to move the city bus, the roadway will be shut down between 55th and 57th avenues for westbound traffic until about 5:30 p.m. at the earliest.
(1) comment
Clearly driven by a Mexican city worker. That's what happens.
