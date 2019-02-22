PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people were struck by a hit-and-run driver, sending them to the hospital with serious injuries in Phoenix early Friday morning.
Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said four adults, two men and two women, were struck at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:30 a.m.
[MORE: Check out traffic conditions]
Firefighters located the four victims injured in the roadway at various locations.
Police say the driver did not stop and fled the scene. There is currently no description of the hit-and-run vehicle.
McDade said three of the victims, two men and one woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
The fourth victim, a woman, was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash. Eastbound lanes of Camelback Road were closed between Seventh and Twelfth avenues for the investigation but have since reopened.
Valley Metro said the light rail service at Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road was closed while police investigated. The light rail has since reopened.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest details
West Camelback Road is closed in both directions from North 12th Ave to North 7th Ave while @phoenixpolice officers investigate a serious injury traffic collision. Expect closure to remain in effect through the morning commute. Pls seek alt travel routes. #PhxTraffic @StreetsPHX pic.twitter.com/2ZFCknyKff— Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) February 22, 2019
Service Alert: Due to police activity 7th Ave/Camelback station is closed. Trains will pass through the area but not stop at the station. Please use the 19th Ave/Camelback or Central Ave/Camelback station instead. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) February 22, 2019
(1) comment
Drunk, N0 insurance or illegal or all three
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.