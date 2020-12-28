GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday night near 47th and Olive avenues.
Glendale police say it happened at around 1 a.m. when the pedestrian was crossing the street and was hit by a car heading eastbound on Olive Avenue. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the car stayed on scene.
The crash closed Olive Avenue between 43rd and 51st avenues, but the area has since reopened.
Investigators are continuing to look into what happened and if speed or impairment were involved.
No names have been released.