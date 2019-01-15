TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An officer that was headed to an officer-involved shooting scene ended up getting into a rollover crash in Tempe on Monday afternoon, police said.
The two-vehicle crash happened at Rural Road and University Drive, firefighters said.
Aerial video showed a car that had rolled up onto the sidewalk on the corner and a police vehicle in the middle of intersection. That police vehicle had serious front-end damage.
Two people suffered injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening, according to a department spokeswoman. Two other people sustained what she described as “minor injuries.”
The Tempe Police Department said the officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The Tempe Police Department tweeted that the intersection would be closed in all four directions "for the next few hours."
It’s not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the crash. The Tempe Police Department is investigating.
Working a traffic collision at University and Rural. HARD closure in all Four directions for the next few hours. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/05c9mJdAnm— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) January 15, 2019
