MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police said a man rammed a car into a Mesa police officer and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies early Thursday morning.
According to MCSO, the crash happened near Ellsworth and Broadway roads around 4:15 a.m.
Mesa police said officers and deputies were in a Circle K parking lot finishing a call when a man accelerated his car towards them.
The officer and deputy were able to jump out of the way before the man rammed his vehicle into their squad cars.
Police said the deputy and officer were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was taken into custody and was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by MCSO.
No further details were released.
