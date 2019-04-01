GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A crash involving a motorcyclist has shut down a major Glendale roadway.
The crash occurred near 56th and Grand avenues around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
According to Glendale police, a motorcyclist made a left turn on a possible red light when it was struck by a vehicle.
Police do not believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash.
The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, Grand Avenue is closed in both directions at 56th Avenue.
