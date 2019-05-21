PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Sunday night.
The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. near the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police say a motorcyclist, later identified as Troy Schuder, 25, was riding at a high rate of speed.
Schuder then moved left into the two-way left turn lane as he passed another southbound vehicle. Police say when he attempted to lift up onto one wheel, he collided with the other vehicle.
Both the motorcycle and Schuder went down and slid for approximately 200 feet.
Schuder was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Schuder had a helmet with him time of the crash, but he was not wearing it.
Speed and impairment are both suspected as factors in the collision.
No charges are pending on the other drivers, police said.
(10) comments
.........and another one bites the dust.....
Man who pop wheelie on motorcycle play with death, injury and stupidity in the name of sport and fun. They do it for free. Now hima knowa the price whena geta chargdeda.[scared]
Maybe this news will encourage another to wear a helmet if only out of respect for those who love and want to see travel safely - otherwise, consider those tasked with accident clean up in aftermath, at the very least. As beautiful as living free on a wing and prayer is and can be, may just as easily be painful and messy. Sincerest condolences to family in loss of free spirited young one far too soon, RIP...
It's these fools that give us a bad name. Can't defend stupid on this one. I do like the line in the article that says both he and the bike went down LOL.
You know all about going down . Gobble Gobble
You gotta hand it to the man, they always say you can’t fix stupid, but he managed to take care of it
AZ need to pass a helmet law ASAP, enough is enough!
Why?
I agree, slab...why? If people want to wear a helmet/seatbelt, that's their choice. Shouldn't force anyone. We don't have enough of a population problem now?
👍👍👍👍👍
