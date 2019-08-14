PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near 59th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 6 a.m.
Police say a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in a crash near the intersection.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the other driver remained at the scene and is being evaluated.
The intersection is closed and eastbound traffic is restricted on Lower Buckeye Road from 67th Avenue.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route through the morning rush hour.
Police have not identified the motorcyclist at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
