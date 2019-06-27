PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two motorcycle riders were badly hurt Wednesday night after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix.
The intersection of 24th Drive and Thunderbird Road was closed for most of the night and into Thursday morning while authorities investigated the crash scene.
Police say a 58-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were on a motorcycle about to make a left turn while a 2005 Toyota Tacoma headed eastbound around 8:47 p.m.
They say the light changed to yellow and the motorcycle failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
The motorcyclists were struck by the pickup truck at the intersection.
Police say the pickup stopped and observed the collision before fleeing the area eastbound.
The two riders were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police say officers were able to obtain license plate information from the pickup truck and made contact with the owner of the vehicle. The owner told police his vehicle had been stolen.
The crash is still under investigation.
