CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has died after police say he was possibly distracted in a Chandler crash Monday morning.
The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. near the area of Alma School and Queen Creek roads.
Police say 50-year-old Michael Robles was driving a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall.
Robles was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chandler police say they do not believe Robles was wearing a seat belt and may have been distracted by his phone at the time of the crash.
The collision briefly knocked power out to a traffic signal north of Queen Creek Road, but power has since been restored.
The southbound lanes of Alma School Road, north of Queen Creek Road, were closed for a time, but they have since been reopened.
#TrafficAlert The area of south bound Alma School, north of Queen Creek is now open and traffic is clear. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tvEFmlbUXy— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 8, 2019
(6) comments
Let's not jump on a conclusion so quick and bash a dead man. We don't know for sure he was on his phone. It's still just speculation.
AlanX shut up. He was seen texting by multiple drivers.
The Natural Selection APP. Good he did not kill anyone else. Phones are the demise of society.
Darwin strikes again!
Luckily, he only killed himself and not an innocent person(s). Wear seatbelts and put down the dam phone! Condolences to the family.
Ya man baby.[beam]
