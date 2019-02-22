PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is suspected of driving while impaired when he struck and killed a 52-year-old late Thursday night in Phoenix.
Police say the deadly crash occurred near Seventh and Southern avenues.
A man was crossing outside of a crosswalk on Southern Avenue when he was hit by a westbound Toyota Tacoma being driven by a 28-year-old man.
Police say the man, identified as 52-year-old Juan Jose Trujillo-Escobar, died at the scene.
They say speed and impairment both appear to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
It is unclear what charges the 28-year-old driver will face at this time.
