PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --A man was transported to a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
The incident took place at around 10 a.m. in the area of 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix fire said the pedestrian is currently in extremely critical condition.
At this time, Indian School Road is closed from 51st to 53rd avenues.
No other details were released at this time.
