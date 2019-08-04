MILLER ROAD FATAL WRECK

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is under arrest after a deadly crash on Saturday in Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Police Department reported.

Scottsdale patrol officers responded to the two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Williams Drive and Miller Road around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Scottsdale PD officials say the suspect, 22-year-old Ramon Carrasco, approached the intersection of Williams Drive as he drove northbound on Miller Road with a 22-year-old woman in the car with him.

The victim, a 68-year-old woman, drove by herself southbound on Miller Road to make a left turn on Williams Drive.

Investigators say witnesses saw Carrasco speeding and racing with another vehicle just prior to the collision.

The incident kept the roadway closed for over six hours.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a local hospital. Carrasco and his passenger had minor injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.

Once released from the hospital at 8:00 p.m., police say Carrasco was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree murder and aggravated assault. 

