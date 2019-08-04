SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is under arrest after a deadly crash on Saturday in Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Police Department reported.
Scottsdale patrol officers responded to the two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Williams Drive and Miller Road around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Scottsdale PD officials say the suspect, 22-year-old Ramon Carrasco, approached the intersection of Williams Drive as he drove northbound on Miller Road with a 22-year-old woman in the car with him.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a local hospital. Carrasco and his passenger had minor injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.
Once released from the hospital at 8:00 p.m., police say Carrasco was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree murder and aggravated assault.
