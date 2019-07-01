GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5)-- A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Glendale.
According to Glendale police, the crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Monday near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
[VIDEO: One person dead following crash in Glendale]
Police said that a man in a dark-colored truck was traveling northbound on 55th Avenue, when it struck a white colored truck traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road.
Police said the man inside the dark-colored truck died from his injuries. Two other people were inside the second truck but they only minor injuries.
Glendale police said that Bethany Home Road was shut down between 51st and 57th avenues but has since reopened.
(4) comments
Mexidrivers in uninsured Mexitrucks.
They swerved to avoid Nutsplash's mother. She takes up two lanes and she doesn't even drive...
He who crashes , not paying attentions . To bad have to involve the other. [scared]
"Other" also not paying attention. Defensive driving avoids most accidents.
