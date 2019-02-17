PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
The incident occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of 63rd Avenue and Thomas Road.
According to police, a man was pronounced dead and the driver remained on scene.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Police have not released any more details.
The intersection will be closed for several hours as police investigate.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.