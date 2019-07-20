TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man in Tempe was seriously hurt after getting hit by a car as he crossed the street Saturday evening.
Tempe police on scene say around 6:30 p.m. a 45-year-old man was crossing Southern Avenue, just west of Rural Road.
He was in a crosswalk, but he was crossing against the light, said Tempe Police spokeswoman, Officer Allyson Roy.
Police on scene told Arizona's Family that two cars had stopped for the man while he was crossing the road. A third car didn't stop and hit the man sending him into the windshield of the car.
The man suffered serious injuries, said Roy, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Roy said that at this time, impairment is not believed to be a factor regarding the driver. Whether the pedestrian was impaired is still being investigated.
(1) comment
Crossing against the light.
