PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is seriously hurt after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night in Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department reported.
The crash happened in the area of 7th Avenue and Pima Street shortly before 10 p.m.
Police say the man was hit as he crossed the street. Instead of stopping to see if the man was OK, the driver took off.
Later, the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned. Police are still searching for the driver.
The man who was struck is in critical condition.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of Phoenix police said the department will have more information by Wednesday.
This investigation is still ongoing.
