PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after crashing a car into a Phoenix canal, killing a woman Thursday night.
Police say a 26-year-old man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala with a female passenger heading westbound on Durango Street around 11:15 p.m.
Witnesses told police the car was going at a high-rate of speed when it continued westbound through the 35th Avenue intersection and rolled over into a canal, landing on its roof.
Police say when officers arrived on scene, the 26-year-old man was out of the car but the woman was still trapped.
They say once they gained access to the car, the woman was declared dead.
They do not know if she died from the initial collision or if she drowned. Her cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.
Police say the driver was impaired and not cooperating with police. He will be booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge and other additional charges.
The man's identity will be released once he is booked. The woman has yet to be identified.
The intersection of 35th Avenue and Durango Street was closed while police investigated the scene. It has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
