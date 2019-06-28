PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after crashing a car into a Phoenix canal, killing a woman Thursday night.
Police say 26-year-old Kensley Cody Dayzie was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Daria Quimayousie, 27, heading westbound on Durango Street around 11:10 p.m.
Witnesses told police the car was going at a high-rate of speed when it continued westbound through the 35th Avenue intersection and rolled over into a canal, landing on its roof.
Police say when officers arrived on scene, Dayzie was out of the car but the woman was still trapped.
They say once they gained access to the car, Quimayousie was declared dead.
They do not know if she died from the initial collision or if she drowned. Her cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.
Police say Dayzie was impaired and not cooperating with police. He will be booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge and other additional charges.
The intersection of 35th Avenue and Durango Street was closed while police investigated the scene. It has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
(5) comments
That firewater gets em every single time!
He should get off just like Ted Kennedy did. Difference is Kennedy never did report the incident.
Dean - Did you mean to use "get off" and Ted Kennedy in the same sentence...
What a hero, he saved himself to have sex with himself once again. [ohmy]
No officers, I was only conducting a windshield survey for tilapia. You need the element of surprise with those scaly critters, hence my immediate departure from the roadway.
